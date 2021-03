Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman.

Regina “Jeanne” Fornadley, 57, was last seen at her residence in Slippery Rock on March 20.

She is described as a white female, 5’4″, 180 pounds with brown, wavy hair and brown eyes.

