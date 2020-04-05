Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss state’s COVID-19 response at 2pm
Pa. State Police: Charges planned against 2 in coughing incidents

Pennsylvania

Handcuffs, Arrest

Credit: James C Hooper/Moment/Getty Images

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Charges are planned against two people accused in separate incidents of purposely coughing on a fast-food restaurant worker and staff members at a doctor’s office while saying they have the coronavirus, state police in western Pennsylvania said.

Police in Westmoreland County said a 48-year-old North Huntingdon woman became upset at a drive-thru window of a Route 30 fast-food restaurant in Hempfield. Trooper Anthony Direnzo alleges that she “began purposely coughing at the staff member as well as stating ‘I hope you get COVID-19 and die.’”

Disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and simple assault charges are planned, Direnzo said.

At a doctor’s office in Latrobe, police allege that a 53-year-old Cherry Tree man saw a staff member wearing a protective mask and said “That mask is not going to help you.” Police allege that he then coughed repeatedly on her and sa

