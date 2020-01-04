Pa. pipeline company fined $30M but can resume construction

A 2018 methane explosion in Beaver County destroyed a home, a barn and several cars, and prompted an evacuation

(AP) – Pennsylvania has fined an energy company more than $30 million but will allow it to resume construction on its natural gas pipelines.

State environmental regulators announced a settlement with Texas-based Energy Transfer on Friday.

The state said Energy Transfer had violated environmental regulations during construction of the Revolution pipeline in western Pennsylvania. A 2018 methane explosion in Beaver County destroyed a home, a barn and several cars, and prompted an evacuation.

Regulators are lifting a statewide moratorium on construction permits for Energy Transfer, saying the company has promised to improve its construction practices. Energy Transfer said Friday it was pleased to have reached the agreement.

