Pa. parents charged after baby’s fentanyl overdose

The child's grandmother found the boy unconscious while his parents were passed out, police say

(CNN) – Pennsylvania parents who slept through their baby boy’s overdose have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Kristen Bristow and Charles Salzman, Jr. were asleep in the front seat of their car while their 11-month-old son overdosed on fentanyl in the back, investigators say.

Salzman’s mother told police that she went to check on the couple Wednesday and found the child unconscious and slumped over while his parents were either asleep or not reacting.

Emergency responders gave the child three doses of naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug.

He is expected to survive.