PA parents can decide to have child repeat year in school due to pandemic setback

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania parents have a big deadline Thursday to decide if they want their child to repeat a year because of setbacks from the pandemic.

Parents can make that choice even if the student met all requirements to advance to the next grade.

This also applies to students with a disability who may have already turned 21 but could still benefit from services offered by the school.

Parents have to fill out a form and turn it into the school district if they want their child to repeat a year.