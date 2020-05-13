Pa. opens investigation into several nursing homes amid COVID-19 deaths

Nursing home deaths account for more than two-thirds of the state's death toll

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor has opened criminal investigations into several nursing homes amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 2,600 nursing home residents.

Nursing home deaths account for more than two-thirds of the state’s death toll.

The attorney general’s office isn’t saying how many facilities it is investigating, or revealing their names or any other details about the specific allegations.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday his office will hold “nursing facilities and caretakers criminally accountable if they fail to properly provide care to our loved ones.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf says his administration plans to begin testing every resident and employee in nursing homes and other facilities caring for older adults.