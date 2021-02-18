Pa. officials to discuss winter storm’s impact on vaccine delivery

The media conference will be streamed live at 12:30 p.m.

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s administration will be holding a press briefing Thursday afternoon to discuss how the snowstorm is impacting the COVID-19 vaccine’s delivery and distribution in Pennsylvania.

PEMA Director Randy Padfield will be joined by State Meteorologist Jeff Jumper, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Melissa Batula and Department of Health Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin for the briefing.

The media conference will be streamed live at 12:30 p.m. in the video player above.

