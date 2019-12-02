Pa. mother charged with murder in deaths of 2 young children

Medical personnel revived the 8-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl, but they died three days later

KEMPTON, Pa. (AP) – The mother of two young children found hanging in their Pennsylvania home has been charged with their murder.

Medical personnel revived the 8-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl, but they died three days later. The coroner said Monday both children died of hanging and ruled the deaths homicides.

Berks County prosecutors announced Lisa Snyder’s arrest Monday. A message seeking comment was left with her attorney.

Snyder told authorities that she found her children, Conner and Brinley, in their Albany home on Sept. 23.

Prosecutors say more details on the arrest would be announced at a news conference.

