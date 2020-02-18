Pa. mom, daughter charged with killing 5 relatives due in court

They are expected to enter pleas Tuesday in the killings a year ago at an apartment in Morrisville, Pennsylvania

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A mother and her adult daughter are due in court outside Philadelphia on charges of killing five of their close relatives, including three children.

Shana Decree and her daughter Dominique Decree are expected to enter pleas Tuesday in the killings a year ago at an apartment in Morrisville, Pennsylvania.

They each face five counts of homicide and one of conspiracy. Police have not yet given a motive. The coroner said victims had been suffocated and one had been strangled. The victims were Shana’s 25- and 13-year-old children; her sister; and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin daughters.

