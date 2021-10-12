Pa. mass synagogue shooting trial moving forward

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

Robert Bowers, Pittsburgh synagogue shooter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An evidentiary hearing in the case of a western Pennsylvania truck driver accused of killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue three years ago is scheduled for a federal courtroom in Pittsburgh.

Federal prosecutors and attorneys for Robert Bowers will participate in the pretrial hearing that starts Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Donetta W. Ambrose.

Authorities allege the 49-year-old resident of Baldwin, Pennsylvania, killed 11 people and wounded seven, including five police officers, at Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. It’s considered the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

