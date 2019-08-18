Pa. man killed while cutting down trees, death ruled accidental

Sayers said Musser died of blunt force trauma and ruled the death accidental

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man was killed while cutting down trees for firewood in central Pennsylvania.

State police in Centre County say the man was cutting trees in Penn Township when a tree fell on him at about 7 p.m. Friday.

Coroner Scott Sayers identified the man as 81-year-old Dale Musser and said his family went to check on him and found him unresponsive.

Sayers said Musser died of blunt force trauma and ruled the death accidental.

