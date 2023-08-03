Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania man is in jail after threatening to physically harm a state trooper and other residents over the weekend.

This happened just before 10:30 p.m. on July 30 as Pennsylvania State Police in Corry was dispatched on the report of a suspicious person at Lindsey Hollow and Akam roads in Concord Township, Erie County.

There, the responding trooper made contact with a 30-year-old Corry resident who reportedly started acting aggressively/combatively.

According to a police report, the suspect approached the driver’s side of the trooper’s car, attempted to break in the window with his fist and allegedly stated he was going to “pull the trooper out of the car and beat him.”

The report states the suspect resisted arrest while being taken into custody.

During a search incident after arrest, troopers reportedly found drugs on the suspect and discovered he punched at a passing car earlier the same day and told the driver and passenger in the aforementioned vehicle he “was going to kill them.”

Police have charged the suspect, and he was taken to the Erie County Jail.