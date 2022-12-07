WASHINGTON, D.C.(WKBN) – A man from Uniontown was found guilty of his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach.

Peter J. Schwartz, 49, was convicted Tuesday in U.S. District Court of four counts of felony assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon; interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding, and related charges.

Investigators say Schwartz and his wife Shelly Stallings, who pleaded guilty in August, traveled to Washington D.C. and were in the lower terrace of the building when Schwartz threw a folding chair at officers, later claiming to a friend that he “started a riot” by “throwing the first chair.”

Schwartz then handed out pepper spray canisters to others in the mob so they could use them against police, and Schwartz then began spraying “indiscriminately” at police officers, according to investigators.

Schwartz was arrested on February 4, 2021, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled but is expected to take place in early 2023.