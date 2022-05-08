ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 45 to 100 years in the shooting deaths of two people last year during a custody exchange in the parking lot of a Walmart store in eastern Pennsylvania.

Twenty-four-year-old Edward Joel Rosario-Jimenez was sentenced after pleading guilty Thursday to third-degree murder in the February 2021 deaths of 22-year-old Jonathan Martinez and 20-year-old Nicolette Law in Whitehall Township.

In exchange for the plea, Lehigh County prosecutors dropped plans to seek the death penalty.