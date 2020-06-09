Pa. man facing charges for lewd behavior in view of 86-year-old woman

A Butler man is facing charges after police say he fondled himself in front of a glass door to his home

Police say 41-year-old Jason Miller stood nude in front of his all-glass front door and fondled himself while facing his neighbor’s property and in view of an 86-year-old woman.

Police say he was observed twice fondling himself at the front door. The first time was at 5 p.m. on May 24 and than again at 8 p.m. on the same day, the report stated.

Miller is facing charges of indecent exposure.