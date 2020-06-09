Breaking News
Pa. man facing charges for lewd behavior in view of 86-year-old woman

Pennsylvania

A Butler man is facing charges after police say he fondled himself in front of a glass door to his home

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: Daniel Tadevosyan/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A Butler man is facing charges after police say he fondled himself in front of a glass door to his home.

Police say 41-year-old Jason Miller stood nude in front of his all-glass front door and fondled himself while facing his neighbor’s property and in view of an 86-year-old woman.

Police say he was observed twice fondling himself at the front door. The first time was at 5 p.m. on May 24 and than again at 8 p.m. on the same day, the report stated.

Miller is facing charges of indecent exposure.

