Pa. man convicted in Wendy’s shooting receives life without parole

On Wednesday morning, 21-year-old Markese Lampley was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Lampley was found guilty of second-degree murder on July 2nd for fatally shooting 22-year-old Alexander Cavanah in January of 2020 during an armed robbery attempt at Wendy’s outside Edinboro. Lampley was apprehended by State Police after a high-speed chase on the night of the shooting .

Judge John Trucillas handed down the sentence in the Erie County Courthouse.

At trial, the Commonwealth called more than 20 witnesses to the stand throughout the week to convince the jury Lampley was guilty. They also pointed to gun residue found on Lampley’s hands.

Lampley, who was representing himself, chose not to present evidence.