Pa. man charged with tossing firebomb through courthouse window

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been indicted on federal charges that he hurled a firebomb through the window of a county courthouse.

Twenty-eight-year-old Samson Yohe of Gettysburg is facing two counts.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Yohe threw a Molotov cocktail through a window of the Adams County Courthouse in Gettysburg on Dec. 22.

The courthouse was closed at the time and the device failed to explode.

Prosecutors did not reveal a possible motive.

Yohe is also facing state charges in the case.

He’s jailed without bail. A message seeking comment has been left with his attorney.

