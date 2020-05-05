Pa. man charged after missing woman’s body found in refrigerator

Breaking News
Pennsylvania

A body found in an unplugged refrigerator at a western Pennsylvania apartment building has been identified as a woman who went missing last week

by: The Associated Press

Police, Crime Scene

Credit: kali9/E+/Getty Images

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) – A body found in an unplugged refrigerator at a western Pennsylvania apartment building has been identified as a woman who went missing last week.

Authorities say 41-year-old Daryl Jones, of McKees Rocks, was charged Monday with abusing a corpse. He was ordered held without bail because he may be a danger to the community and himself, according to court records.

McKees Rocks police went to the apartment building Monday morning after residents who had smelled a foul odor discovered the decomposed body of 38-year-old Kristy Jefferson.

Authorities haven’t said how Jefferson’s body ended up in the refrigerator, which was in a common area of the building.

