Pa. man charged after he fatally shoots intruder, wounds woman

The man is facing several charges after he said he shot a man and woman who were trying to rob him

STROUD, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man homeowner was charged with homicide after he fatally shot a man and wounded a woman who he said were trying to rob his house.

Sixty-six-year-old Randy Halterman, of Stroud Township, also faces attempted homicide and aggravated assault counts stemming from Tuesday’s shooting in the Monroe County community. He remains jailed without bail, and it wasn’t known Thursday if he’s retained an attorney.

The wounded woman, who had been shot in the upper chest and abdomen, was being treated at a hospital, while the man who was shot several times was pronounced dead at the scene.