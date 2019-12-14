Pa. man apologizes for video showing him licking food, putting it back on shelf

Dorian Moore said he was drunk and trying to be funny, but the backlash was immediate

WILKINS TWP., Pa. (CNN) – A man in Pennsylvania is apologizing for a Facebook Live video he posted on Thanksgiving.

It shows him licking and eating food at a grocery store and then putting it back on the shelf.

He’s now blaming alcohol for what he did.

Dorian Moore said his actions in the video left him humiliated.

“I just definitely wanna say that, you know, I apologize from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “It’s definitely something that I don’t encourage, and I don’t respect myself for doing that.”

The 25-minute long video shows Moore eating food from all over the store and putting it back.

He said he was drunk and trying to be funny, but the backlash was immediate.

“My actions and my behavior that night was deplorable, and I’m very ashamed of that type of behavior that I displayed on there. I do have children, and that’s not something I want them growing up thinking that’s OK,” he said. “As a man, I need to fess up and say I let the alcohol get the best of me, and I do apologize.”

Wilkins Township Police Chief Harry Freucht said he was appalled by Moore’s actions.

“I can’t believe a human being would do something so stupid and ignorant and affect so many people inadvertently by his behavior,” he said.

Fruecht called the video disturbing and the apology unimpressive.

“He should be more than embarrassed; he should be ashamed of himself,” he said.

He said the district attorney’s office recommended three summary offenses filed against Moore — criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and retail theft — calling that decision sad.

“It’s just difficult to look at that and see another human being with the potential of harming others if he had had some disease or something,” Moore said. “You know, we’re doing non-traffic citations of the offense. That’s crazy.”

Moore said he’s not a malicious person, however.

The Sheetz convenience store says that all food and drinks opened by Moore were disposed of immediately.