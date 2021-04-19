Pa. man accused of stealing SUV, leaving money inside for gas

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is accused of stealing a vehicle and leaving $5 on top of the center console after he abandoned it in a parking lot Saturday morning.

John Snarski III, 48, of Altoona, left a $5 bill on the center console of a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer he is accused of stealing. The SUV was sitting outside a store on the 3200 block of Fairway Drive at about 8:30 a.m. when it was stolen from outside R.E. Michel Company and found in the parking lot of Gorilla House Gym on Fairway Drive.

JOHN SNARSKI III

Snarski was found walking nearby and matched the description of the man who stole the truck and when questioned he claimed he was given permission by state police to take the SUV. He also told police he left $5 in SUV for gas and a$5 bill that didn’t belong to the owner was found and the keys had been put back in the center console where they were before it was stolen.

Snarski has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 28.