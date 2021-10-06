Pa Lottery winner with 30 great-grandchildren plans to buy new mower ‘first thing’

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — An 83-year-old Lancaster woman who won over $1 million from the Pennsylvania Lottery says she plans to chip in on a new mower — a riding mower, first thing.

Lillian Hess, 83, of Lancaster County, who says she has eight children, 24 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren, was in disbelief when she realized she had hit the Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot of $1.2 million.

Hess told the PA Lottery she had played the game for years but was in disbelief when she matched the winning numbers.

“The funny thing is I usually check my numbers when the TV station has the drawing on, but I changed the channel, so I didn’t see it,” Hess said. “After I got my Sunday paper, I saw it. I started screaming for my son to come and double-check!”

Hess said it was a lot to take in, adding she would pay off her mortgage and give some money to her kids. But let’s not forget the new mower! At 83, Lillian says she still mows her own grass.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is buy a new mower! A riding mower!”

That’s one way to make some more green.

Hess struck the jackpot during the Saturday, September 18 drawing when she matched all five balls drawn, 11-12-15-28-35, to win $1,207,938.50 less withholding. The winning ticket was sold at Charlies Fuel & Deli, on 1634 W. Main St., Ephrata, Lancaster County.

The PA Lottery says more than 31,000 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.