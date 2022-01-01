(WHTM) — A Chester County resident was the winner of a $1 million prize that was awarded just after midnight during ABC’s broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 on Jan. 1.

Brian Mineweaser, 49, was announced the winner of the drawing after his name was selected from a random drawing. He won a special Pennsylvania Lottery online prize drawing that gave him a shot to win the $1 million dollar prize.

“It’s just so surreal!” Mineweaser said. “It’s amazing to win $1 million! This will help me put my four kids through college.”

In addition to the grand prize, Mineweaser was also awarded $2,022 for winning the Pennsylvania Lottery online prize drawing. He also was awarded an at-home New Year’s Eve party package that included $10,000, among other prizes.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates Brian on his $1 million Powerball prize,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said. “It was exciting to watch the winning moment live on television. We remind our players that it only takes one ticket to win a life-changing prize and playing the lottery in Pennsylvania helps the older residents of our commonwealth.”