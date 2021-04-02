Pa. Liquor Control Enforcement officers issue 8 health violations statewide

Investigators conducting compliance checks were looking for violations of COVID-19 safety regulations March 29-31

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Officers with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Enforcement Agency visited a total of 470 licensed liquor distributors earlier this week.

Mask mandates are still in place indoors for all employees and customers, and the owner must post and enforce occupancy limits.

Tables and booths must be separated by at least six feet or with a barrier.

Of the 470 bars and restaurants visited, eight violations were issued, as well as 18 warnings for not follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

At this time, due to the ongoing investigations, the names and locations of the liquor distributors have not been released.