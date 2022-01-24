HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), through its Limited Release Lottery will award registrants the opportunity to purchase 1,208 rare whiskeys.

Residents and licensees will have until Friday, Jan. 28 to enter one or more of the drawings hosted by the board.

The rare, Tennesee whiskeys are the Van Winkle line of bourbons, which are the most sought after in the world. Wine enthusiast magazine and the World Spirits Championship have rated the 20-year-old bourbons 99 out of 100 points.

Separate drawings will be conducted for each of these limited realize whiskeys and lottery participants may opt in to one or several of the drawings.

The drawings will be held in the following order:

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95 Proof, $399.99 each – 31 bottles for individual consumers, 10 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof, $149.99 each – 59 bottles for individual consumers, 19 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90 Proof, $249.99 each – 70 bottles for individual consumers, 23 bottles for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof, $89.99 each – 211 bottles for individual consumers, 70 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90 Proof, $99.99 each – 537 bottles for individual consumers, 178 bottles for licensees

Limited Release Lotteries are open to Pennsylvania residents and licensees over the age of 21. The drawings will be witnessed by an independent third-party and winners will be selected at random by a computer program.

To enter the drawings, visit the Limited-Release Lottery web page at FWGS.com.