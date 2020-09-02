Pa. Liquor Control Board awards $2.8 million in grants for alcohol education

The maximum award for each two-year grant is $40,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced that it will be awarding almost $2.8 million to 84 organizations through the 2020-22 Alcohol Education Grant Program.

The grants will be rewarded to schools, community organizations, law enforcement organizations, nonprofits and various other organizations.

This year, 84 organizations from 36 counties were awarded a total of $2,787,922 in grants. The maximum award for each two-year grant is $40,000.

“The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board takes its alcohol education responsibility very seriously, as evidenced by our funding of these important local projects, which promote public health and safety,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. “Preventing underage and irresponsible drinking is an important part of our mission, and we’ve awarded $17.7 million in alcohol education grants since 1999.”

The complete list of recipients can be found here.