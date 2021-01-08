Pa. lieutenant governor taking steps toward running for US Senate in 2022

Pennsylvania

Previously, Fetterman had said that he was considering running for either governor or U.S. Senate in 2022

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman speaks at a news conference in the governor's Capitol reception room in Harrisburg, Pa. A provision slipped into lame-duck budget legislation Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 would ban flags not approved by lawmakers from flying at the state Capitol — such as the pro-marijuana legalization and LGBTQ- and transgender-rights flags that Fetterman hangs from his second-floor outdoor balcony that overlooks the building's broad front steps

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman speaks at a news conference in the governor’s Capitol reception room in Harrisburg, Pa. A provision slipped into lame-duck budget legislation Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 would ban flags not approved by lawmakers from flying at the state Capitol — such as the pro-marijuana legalization and LGBTQ- and transgender-rights flags that Fetterman hangs from his second-floor outdoor balcony that overlooks the building’s broad front steps. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, is taking definitive steps toward running for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

Fetterman said Friday he’s exploring a run for U.S. Senate.

Previously, Fetterman had said that he was considering running for either governor or U.S. Senate in 2022. But Fetterman says he’s no longer interested in running for governor.

He says he’ll have a final decision in the coming weeks.

Both offices, governor and U.S. Senate, are coming open in 2023.

Fetterman, the former mayor of small-town Braddock, near Pittsburgh, came in third in 2016′s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate before running successfully for lieutenant governor in 2018.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com