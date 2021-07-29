Pa L&I expects almost 12 percent decrease of certain factory jobs by 2028

(WJET) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) released their annual In-Demand Occupations List (IDOL) for jobseekers on Monday.

Their findings show the top jobs of “Today,” which requires only a short amount of on-the-job training; “Tomorrow,” which requires a certificate, license or Associate’s Degree; and the “Future,” which requires up to four years of postsecondary education.

The list shows various factory positions, such as assemblers and fabricators, could see an 11.7 percent decrease by 2028, which is 4,558 jobs. Machine maintenance workers and operators are expected to see very little growth in their demand — only about four to eight percent — while cutting, punching and press setters and operators could lose close to another 1,000 jobs in that span.

The highest in-demand occupations of “Today” are food service and prep (annual demand of 31,240, expected to increase 14.9 percent) and personal care aides (21,939; 26.1 percent). The highest demand for “Tomorrow” include heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers (10,865; 6.4 percent) and nursing assistants (10,191; 10.3 percent).

And finally, an increasing demand is expected in the next seven years for future teacher occupations of all levels, from preschool to postsecondary, and in specific subjects such as arts and drama, biology, engineering, health, philosophy, political science and psychology. Also in high demand will be registered nurses (annual demand of 10,507; 12.5 percent increase), general and operations managers (7,980; 6.8 percent) and management analysts (3,521; 11.4 percent).