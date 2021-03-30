Pa. legislature to move sex abuse survivor stand-alone bill that allows victims to sue

New Senator John Kane spoke emotionally of his abuse at the hands of two priests in the Philly suburbs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. legislature is expected to move a stand-alone bill that would allow sex abuse survivors to sue after an emergency amendment failed last week.

“Never forgot what they did to me. And it’s been 50 years. It weighs on my conscience and it should way on all yours,” said state Senator John Kane (D-Delaware, Chester).

He wanted the amendment to pass and didn’t intend to tell his personal story, but went off script and it just kind of came out.

“It was something building up. My immediate family knew about it. The guys I worked with knew a little bit about what had happened to me,” Kane said. “So it was time to get it off my chest. It was a weight I was bearing for a long long time so it was good to get it out there.”

The legislature could move a new amendment and the stand-alone bill to get survivors the civil justice they seek.