Pa. legislator mocks trans Biden nominee on Facebook, apologizes

FILE – In this April 30, 2018 file photo, Pennsylvania state Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Armstrong, speaks at an annual gun rights rally in the state Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg, Pa. Pyle has issued a vague apology, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, after sharing an image on Facebook mocking the appearance of Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s recently departed health secretary. Levine is a transgender woman newly nominated to serve in the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania legislator has issued a general apology after he shared an image on Facebook mocking the appearance of Pennsylvania’s recently departed health secretary.

Dr. Rachel Levine is a transgender woman newly nominated to serve in the Biden administration. State Rep. Jeff Pyle is a Republican from western Pennsylvania.

He posted an apology Saturday on Facebook addressed “to all affected” but not directly to Levine.

Levine has not commented.

She is poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate after being nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as assistant health secretary.