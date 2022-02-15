HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new legal filing claims redrawn district maps for the state House of Representatives improperly carved up a western Pennsylvania county.

The lawsuit docketed on Tuesday focuses on changes made to Butler County in district lines approved by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission earlier this month.

People have more than two weeks left to take their objections to the General Assembly maps to the state Supreme Court.

Additional challenges are expected, likely including from state House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, a Centre County Republican. Benninghoff cast the lone “no” vote when the Legislative Reapportionment Commission approved the revised maps by a 4-1 vote.