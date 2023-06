(WKBN) — Legislation was passed on Wednesday in Pennsylvania aimed at expanding access to menstrual hygiene products.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed legislation (H.B. 850) that would provide a waiver for people who menstruate and utilize SNAP or WIC to purchase menstrual hygiene products and diapers using those programs.

It would also create a grant program that would provide eligible public schools with funding to acquire and distribute menstrual hygiene products.