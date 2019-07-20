Pa. leaders push to expand skills training for people with SNAP benefits

Fourteen organizations in the state currently use the program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – State leaders in Pennsylvania want to double the size of a program that integrates prison inmates into the workforce by the end of the year.

The SNAP 50/50 program provides skills training, and ultimately a path to full-time employment to people who rely on food assistance through the “supplemental nutrition assistance program,” or SNAP benefits.

“The SNAP program has work requirements, federal work requirements, so it’s important for us to then have supportive services to help people, particularly people who are re-entering society with a criminal background,” said Teresa Miller, secretary at the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

The program is a partnership between non-profit organizations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the state’s Department of Human Services.

“For every dollar of private money, 50 cents of federal money is matched,” Miller said.

On Friday, Miller visited one of the organizations in Pennsylvania using the program. The Center for Employment Opportunities in Harrisburg provided skills training to those recently incarcerated looking to re-integrate into society.

“People don’t necessarily feel very supportive once they’re out of prison, and these programs really wrap those supportive services around and help people make that transition and do it successfully,” Miller said.

Workers at CEO are utilizing the SNAP 50/50 program to move from poverty into the workforce.

“We’re really looking to expand these programs, because we really want to lift more people out of poverty,” Miller said.

Fourteen organizations in the state currently use the program. The goal is to expand that to 30 by the end of the year.