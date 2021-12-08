HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican-controlled Pennsylvania House committee plans to vote on a proposed map of new congressional districts.

The State Government Committee’s chair introduced into legislation Wednesday.

Democrats swiftly criticized the map as heavily favoring Republicans.

A rival map is also being prepared in the Senate, where lawmakers promise an open process with debate and public comment.

Pennsylvania’s U.S. congressional delegation is dropping from 18 to 17 because of lagging population growth.

The redrawn districts must be approved by majorities in both houses of the General Assembly and get the governor’s signature.