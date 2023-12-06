(WHTM)– Legislative leaders are ready for House Bill 577 to pass through the Senate, legislation some say is needed now more than ever.

“The sad fact is that roughly 2 million Pennsylvanians lack access to a retirement plan,” said Rep Kyle Mullins, of Lackawanna County.

The Keystone Saves Program Act, if passed would give small business owners a no-cost retirement benefit for their employees, helping them secure their financial future

“Employees are 15 times more likely to save if they work for somebody that offers a plan,” said Stacy Garrity, Commonwealth Treasurer

Pew Charitable Trusts conducted a survey showing that 67% of businesses don’t offer a retirement plan.

“Owners want to provide retirement benefits to the workers this is not casting blame on them, but many cannot they find that it’s too pricey to start a retirement plan and for many small business owners it’s very difficult in terms of administrative burden operating a retirement plan,” said John Scott, Executive Director, Pew Charitable Trust.

The surveys were created to prove the need for the Keystone saves program which would rely on regular voluntary payroll contributions to fund individual retirement accounts.

This bill applies to businesses with 5 or more employees on payroll and businesses that have been open for more than 18 months and although employers must sign up, employees can opt out of it.

“They don’t have to do anything like I said they only have to do two things offer their employee census and offer payroll deduction that’s it,” said Garrity.

However, some lawmakers question if this will solve the issue.

“We also know that too many of our workers don’t have retirement plans and therefore aren’t saving enough for retirement as it is, even those who do have retirement plans in the workplace oftentimes aren’t saving enough,” said Rep Napoleon Nelson, of Montgomery County.

But Garrity feels something needs to change.

“Employees don’t want to be reliant on the government when they retire and it helps taxpayers because the burden of unprepared retirees is going to fall squarely on the backs of taxpayers,” said Garrity.

The bill has passed the House, and it is awaiting approval from the Senate.