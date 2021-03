A bridge on Interstate 79 south of Pittsburgh would be one of the bridges tolled

(WKBN) – Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania want to put the brakes on a plan to add tolls to eight bridges in the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the toll plan last month to help pay for bridge repairs.

A bridge on Interstate 79 south of Pittsburgh would be one of the bridges tolled.

Now the lawmakers want PennDOT to get legislative approval before adding the tolls.

The problem is, they already gave PennDOT the authority to add tolls in 2012.