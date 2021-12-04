Pa. lawmaker pleads guilty in double-dipping reimbursements case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania state lawmaker charged with falsifying and double-dipping on expense reimbursements from the state House of Representatives and her campaign has pleaded guilty.

The state attorney general’s office said Margo Davidson pleaded guilty Thursday in Dauphin County Court to five counts, including theft by deception. The office says the guilty plea bars Davidson from holding public office in Pennsylvania again.

The 59-year-old Davidson, a Democrat from Delaware County, was minority chair of the busy State Government Committee when she was charged in July. She promptly resigned her seat.

The attorney general’s office also accused her of asking an unnamed witness to lie to investigators.