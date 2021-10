Traffic going eastbound on the Pennsylvania Turnpike proceeds through the electronic toll booths in Cranberry Township, Pa., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. More than $104 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year as the agency fully converted to all-electronic tolling. Turnpike records show the millions of motorists who don’t use E-ZPass have a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying under the “toll-by-plate” license plate reader system. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN)- A Pennsylvania state lawmaker wants to bring back toll booth operators on the Turnpike.

Manny Guzman represents Berks County. He’s looking to bring operators back during peak hours.



Guzman is worried that the turnpike lost more than 100 million dollars in tolls.



Close to 11 million trips were made on the turnpike last year by drivers who didn’t pay electronic tolling