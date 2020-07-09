Pa. labor dept. holding unemployment town hall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – People with questions about unemployment compensation in Pennsylvania can participate in a virtual town hall meeting.

The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is hosting its seventh live virtual town hall from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9.

Department officials will share information about regular unemployment compensation (UC) and other new COVID-19-related benefits programs and give Pennsylvanians the opportunity to ask questions directly of UC experts.

A livestream for people with smart devices or computer access will be online at https://access.live/PAlabor. Those without internet access can listen by calling 1-833-380-0719, however, access is limited and should be reserved those who need to call in.

Participants will be able to ask questions live during the town hall. At the beginning of the event, the moderator will explain how to submit questions. To protect participants’ personal confidential information, specific questions about individual claims cannot be answered during the town hall.