HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law is remaining in place, at least for the near future, despite a state judge’s order that would have made it expire in two weeks.

The state Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a one-paragraph order that overturned a Feb. 16 order by Commonwealth Court Senior Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt.

It would have pulled the plug on the state’s 2-year-old voting law.

The Supreme Court plans to hold oral argument in the legal challenge the law on Tuesday.

The justices’ decision to invalidate Leavitt’s order means they will have more time to rule without facing a one-week deadline.