HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A plan to redraw lines for Pennsylvania’s congressional districts to account for a decade of population shifts is advancing in the legislature with a partisan vote that signals lawmakers have more redistricting work ahead.

Two suburban Philadelphia Republicans joined every Democrat in voting Wednesday against the proposal.

It would reshuffle the state to take into account 2020 Census results that dropped the state’s congressional delegation from 18 members to 17.

The schedule is getting tight for lawmakers to produce congressional maps without delaying the May 17 primary election.

In Pennsylvania, congressional maps are handled as regular legislation that need approval from lawmakers and the governor.