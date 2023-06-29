HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania House has passed legislation to counter catalytic converter thefts.

The legislation, which was written by state representative Mary Isaacson (D-Philadelphia), would expand on current regulations on sales of catalytic converters in scrap metal yards.

Under the bill, the following required steps would be required before a sale can be completed:

Any individual who is trying to sell a catalytic converter to a scrap yard must provide the year, make, model, and vehicle identification number for the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.

Buyers of catalytic converters must photograph both the catalytic converter and the individual selling it at the time of sale.

Buyers must withhold payment for 48 hours after the purchase of a catalytic converter is completed.

“Car owners should not have to foot the bill for someone stealing from them, and for many households, the cost of replacing a stolen catalytic converter is burdensome,” Isaacson said. “For many Pennsylvanians, their car is a part of their livelihood. This legislation provides several important deterrents to ensure that consumers in the commonwealth have the highest level of protection from theft.”