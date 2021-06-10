Pa. House GOP unveils ambitious proposal to revamp election law

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo, ballots from the Nov. 3, 2020 general election are counted at the Allegheny County Election Division warehouse on the Northside of Pittsburgh. A Republican proposal made public on Thursday, June 10, 2021, would revamp Pennsylvania election law to affect deadlines, early voting and mail-in ballots and require ID for all in-person voters. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law would affect deadlines, early voting and mail-in ballots and require ID for all in-person voters.

The measure, sponsored by Republican State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove, was made public Thursday.

It’s likely to encounter pushback from Democrats in a state where statewide elections are usually competitive.

The state’s counties have urged lawmakers to pass something by the end of the month so that changes to how and when ballots are counted will be in place for the Nov. 2 vote.