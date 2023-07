(WKBN) – Legal gambling in Pennsylvania set more records over the last year.

Players wagered over $5.5 billion with almost half of that coming from slot machines. The state generated over $2.3 billion in tax revenue. Both of those were record highs.

The previous high for gaming revenue and tax revenue in a fiscal year was during 2021/2022 with $5.4 billion and $2.16 billion respectively.