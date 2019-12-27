Pa. highway crash kills 81-year-old man, his adult daughter

HEIDELBERG, Pa. (AP) – A crash on a Pennsylvania highway has killed an 81-year-old man and his adult daughter.

The crash on Route 422 in Heidelberg occurred around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, when a car driven by Richard Raihl was trying to turn onto Route 422 West.

Authorities say the vehicle and a pickup truck collided, killing Raihl and his 51-year-old daughter, Stephanie Raihl.

The truck driver declined medical attention. That person’s name was not released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed so far.

