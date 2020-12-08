LIVE: Pa. health officials discussing opioid crisis during pandemic

Among the topics of discussion are resources available to those struggling with the disease of addiction

If you’re viewing this on the app, click here to watch the live stream.

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the state’s opioid crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Department of Health Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky and Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jennifer Smith will host a virtual press conference. It begins at 11:30 a.m.

Among the topics of discussion are resources available to those struggling with the disease of addiction.

You can watch that live right here at 11:30 a.m.