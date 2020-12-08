LIVE: Pa. health officials discussing opioid crisis during pandemic

If you’re viewing this on the app, click here to watch the live stream.
(WKBN) – Pennsylvania health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the state’s opioid crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Department of Health Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky and Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jennifer Smith will host a virtual press conference. It begins at 11:30 a.m.
Among the topics of discussion are resources available to those struggling with the disease of addiction.
