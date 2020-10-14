Pa. health department to discuss fall surge of COVID-19

You can watch the press briefing live from Harrisburg at 11:30 a.m. below

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is holding a press briefing Wednesday morning to discuss the fall surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Levine, along with others from the health department, is expected to talk about preparation for a vaccine, protection from the flu, work surrounding the coronavirus and contact tracing.

On Tuesday, the state reported 1,342 new cases and 16 new deaths. That brings the statewide total to 174,646 cases and 8,384 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

This story will be updated with the latest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths when that data is available.

