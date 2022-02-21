(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) An Erie ham radio operator has been charged with broadcasting false weather emergencies.

Richard Wagner, 61, has been accused of using radio frequencies to notify people of emergencies to alert listeners of false weather reports such as tornadoes and a series of threats.

The charges stem from other radio operators asking Wagner to stop spreading the false reports.

Wagner is being charged with 11 first-degree misdemeanor counts of bomb threats and terroristic threats.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 3.