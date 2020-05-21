Pa. Governor Wolf signs bill allowing temporary sale of to-go cocktails

Breaking News
On Thursday, Pa. Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill allowing the temporary sale of cocktails to-go from bars, restaurants or hotels with a liquor license.

“This new temporary rule creates more business for bars and restaurants when they need it, helps to meet customer demand and supports social distancing,” said Governor Wolf. “As we approach the holiday weekend, I encourage all Pennsylvanians to remember to drink responsibly.”

The law applies to bars, restaurants and hotels that have lost 25% of their average monthly total sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beverages must be sold in containers with a secure lid in quantities from 4 oz. to 64 oz. before 11 p.m. An additional seal is required on the straw opening of a lid.

The temporary rule will expire once businesses can open at 60% capacity.

Pennsylvania open container laws will apply.

