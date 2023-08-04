(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed a historic expansion of a property tax rebate for seniors.

HB 1100 was signed into law Friday during the governor’s visit to Scranton. The law expands the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program to include nearly 175,000 more seniors, and it doubles rebates for the 400,000 who already qualify. It’s the first expansion since 2006, Shipiro announced in a news release about the legislation.

The bill raises the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, increases the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year, and ties the cap to increases in the cost of living so no seniors lose out just because their Social Security payment went up.

“When I traveled across the Commonwealth on my campaign last year, I heard firsthand from seniors who told me that we need to do more to help them keep up with rising prices. Whether I was here in Scranton or out in Erie, an overwhelming number of older Pennsylvanians told me they were struggling under the burden of rising costs – and I promised that my Administration would lead the way by tackling rising costs and putting money back in your pockets,” Shapiro said.

HB 1100 garnered bipartisan support, passing with near-unanimous votes in the House and Senate.